Ascension Parish wellness summit scheduled for June 9 in Gonzales

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government will sponsor a mental health, substance use, recovery and wellness summit June 9 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The event will be in the LDEC ballroom, located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737.

“I’m encouraged to see so many organizations and leaders throughout the Parish coming together to find solutions for our mental health crisis, while this can be a difficult conversation it’s an important one that needs to happen.” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated in a news release.

This will be an empowering affair to share information, ideas and best practices related to enhancing prevention, recovery and wellness in Ascension Parish.

This free inspiring event will include:

Solution focused discussions on the topics

Engaging speakers who are subject matter experts

Recovery focused information and resources

Dinner and networking opportunities

Register for the free event at: https://rising4wellnesssummit.eventbrite.com