Gonzales man dies in Ascension Parish motorcycle crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Hwy. 42 at Hwy. 431 in Ascension Parish after 3 a.m. June 4.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 48-year-old Shane King of Gonzales.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed that King was driving a 1991 Harley Davidson east on Hwy. 42. For reasons still being investigated, King failed to negotiate a curve as he was approaching the roundabout, striking the curb. After the impact, both the driver and passenger were ejected.

King, who was not wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, was airlifted to an area hospital where he succumbed to fatal injuries, police said. The passenger was not wearing a helmet and sustained moderate injuries. Toxicology results will be obtained from the hospital regarding the driver. The crash remains under investigation.

"Speeding, impairment, and lack of seatbelt use continue to be the leading causes of fatal crashes. Troopers encourage the public to have a plan in place to avoid driving impaired. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation," troopers stated in the release.