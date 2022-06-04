AROUND THE STATE: Songwriter sues Mariah Carey for 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Staff Report

A songwriter has filed in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Louisiana claiming copyright infringement over one of the most popular holiday songs of all time, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Carey and co-writer Walter Afansieff were named in the lawsuit brought by songwriter Andy Stone, who claims a Vince Vance and the Valiants 1989 song by the same name was infringed.

Carey's song was recorded in 1994 for her fourth studio album, Merry Christmas.

Elderly woman killed in graduation shooting

An 80-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a high school graduation on the campus of Xavier University in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Coroner's office identified the woman as Augustine Greenwood.

According to published reports, Greenwood had just watched one of her grandchildren graduate from Morris Jeff Community School.

First Louisiana Starbucks unionizes

Workers at a Starbucks in New Orleans voted to become the first of the company's locations in Louisiana to unionize.

The Maple Street coffee shop in the Carrolton neighborhood voted 11-1 in favor of the union.