Entergy letter warns Louisiana customers of rising prices

Staff Report

Entergy Louisiana released a letter warning customers of expected price increases in coming months.

The power company stated in the letter from Customer Service Vice President Yovanka Daniel that two factors will impact bills.

"First, the cost of natural gas, which we use to operate numerous power generation facilities, continues to rise," the letter reads. "Natural gas prices in April of 2022 were more than double those in April of 2021 and three times higher than April 2020. As a result, these higher-than normal costs will be seen on customer bills as increases to the Fuel Adjustment throughout the summer months and until there is some relief on this commodity pricing. Higher natural gas pricing is a factor that our customers should account for in their budgeting through the summer. For a customer consuming 1,000 kWh this would translate to roughly a $25 increase in June. Entergy Louisiana is deferring recovery of approximately $10 of that increase from June bills for future recovery leaving approximately $15 increase on June bills."

The company stated it will work with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to spread out the natural gas costs over several months.

"Second, the severe weather that has impacted our region over the past two years, including hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida along with Winter Storm Uri have brought unprecedented challenges to every corner of our state," the letter continued.

"Damages caused by these events were widespread and, in some instances, required an entire rebuild of our electrical infrastructure. Severe storms like those seen in 2020 and 2021 are an unfortunate reality to our portion of the country and like many of you, we also must do what is necessary to recover, rebuild and harden our system ahead of the next weather event."

The letter noted that Entergy does not profit off either natural gas price increases collected through the fuel adjustment or storm recovery costs.

"We know these are difficult times; that’s why we wanted to give notice before these costs are seen on bills. Further, we have made several flexible payment options available to help those facing economic hardships," the letter continued.

Entergy offers customers a number of bill payment assistance plans, including deferred payment arrangements for up to 12 months and payment extensions with waived late fees. Customers can visit entergy.com/mypaymentoptions to find an option that best fits their needs.

Additionally, the company partners with many agencies across the state to help qualifying individuals receive payment assistance.