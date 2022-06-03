Ascension Parish detectives arrest Baton Rouge man in theft of $190,000 in equipment from Gonzales

Staff Report

Ascension Parish detectives arrested a Baton Rouge man suspected of stealing $190,000 worth of equipment June 1 from a Gonzales business.

According to a news release, property crimes division detectives responded to a burglary at ESP Valves Inc. on Don Lou Road in Gonzales.

Detectives reported the owner advised them that a large amount of equipment had been stolen from outside storage bins. They obtained surveillance video which appeared to show a male enter the property after breaking through a fence. They also observed a vehicle that reportedly belonged to the suspect.

Detectives identified 32-year-old Kieu T. Tran of Baton Rouge as the owner of the vehicle. In the release, they reported Tran confessed to the burglary.

He reportedly advised detectives that the equipment had been sold to a scrap yard business in Baton Rouge.

According to the release, the Gonzales business owner was notified and visited the scrap yard where he recovered some $191,840 worth of stolen equipment.

Tran was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville and charged with two counts of theft over $25,000 and two counts of unauthorized entry of a place of business. Deputies said more charges may be pending.