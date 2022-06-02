Prairieville man dies in Hwy. 30 crash in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a two-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 30 near Copperhead Road in Ascension Parish after 10:30 p.m. June 1.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 36-year-old Howard Evans of Prairieville.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed that Evans was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Impala west on Hwy. 30. At the same time, a 2021 Freightliner tanker was being driven east on Hwy. 30. For reasons still being investigated, Evans crossed the centerline, entered the opposing lane, and struck the tanker head-on. After the impact, the Impala became engulfed in flames.

Evans, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Freightliner tanker was properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries. A toxicology sample was collected from the driver of the Freightliner and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

"Speeding, impairment, and lack of seatbelt use continue to be the leading causes of fatal crashes. Troopers encourage the public to have a plan in place to avoid driving impaired. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation. Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seatbelt greatly reduces the chance of being killed or seriously injured in a crash," a spokesperson stated.