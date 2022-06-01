Gonzales man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Staff Report

A Gonzales man pled guilty as charged May 31 to a two-count indictment that charged him with participating in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride, and the possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that 35-year-old Keith Jenkins of Gonzales will be sentenced Aug. 30 and will face a sentence of ten years up to life in prison, a fine of not more than $10,00000, a least five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee on the conspiracy charge and from five to 40 years in prison, a fine of not more than $5,000,000, at least four years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for the possession charge.

This case was investigated by members of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Maurice E. Landrieu, Jr.