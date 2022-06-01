23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for May 23-27

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of May 23 to May 27.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week.

Assumption Parish:

Legistine Key, 3230 Wire Lane Donaldsonville, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Tysie Dabney, 3631 Keith St. Pierre Part, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Chad Butler, 400 Elm Hall St. Napoleonville, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above-mentioned cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

Nikeal Franklin, 2329 Franklin St. Vacherie, LA, age 18, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Tabitha Arceneaux, 231 N Rosewood St. Gonzales, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Warren Stipe, 125 Young Ct. Edgard, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

On December 21, 2021, Trai Weber of 3450 N Caroldale Rd. Paulina, LA, age 35, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. This week, the defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.