Healthy Men screenings coming to Baton Rouge General-Ascension on June 25

Baton Rouge General is hosting a men’s screening event at its Ascension hospital as part of The Healthy Men Project, which encourages men ages 30 to 50 to be more proactive about their health. The screening event will be from 8 to 10 a.m. June 25. Registration is required at brgeneral.org/healthymen.

Launched in November, BRG has hosted Healthy Men screening events at both its Bluebonnet and Mid City campuses.

“We know that men tend to delay seeking healthcare and ignore their symptoms, so just thinking and talking about their health is a huge first step for a lot of men,” said Dr. Vincent Nguyen, a family medicine physician at BRG Ascension. “Many men 40 and under assume they are healthy, not considering they could have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, which are both risk factors for heart disease and stroke if they’re not under control.”

Attendees will have several opportunities to check in on their health. Following the screenings, attendees will have a one-on-one consultation with a BRG provider to discuss their results. Screenings include:

Cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure tests

Grip strength and balance assessment

Body fat percentage scale and waist circumference check

Thermal imaging and ankle-brachial (ABI) screenings with Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Eye assessments with Williamson Eye Center

Sleep assessments with BRG’s Sleep Center

Sixty-five percent of men say they avoid going to the doctor as long as possible. Experts attribute this to various reasons, but two big ones are stigmas and the “superhero syndrome.” Many men buy into the stigma that they should be strong enough to handle things on their own. They may convince themselves that seeing a doctor is a sign of weakness and that their condition will improve on its own.

In an annual Cleveland Clinic survey, most men (82%) said they try to stay healthy to live longer for family and friends who rely on them, yet only half report that they’re getting preventative care.

BRG-Ascension is located at 14105 Hwy. 73 in Prairieville, near I-10. For more information, visit brgeneral.org/healthymen.