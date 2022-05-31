Gonzales Police seek information in counterfeit check investigation

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department has asked for public assistance with identifying a suspect accused of cashing counterfeit checks at a local supermarket.

According to police, the man negotiated two counterfeit checks in the amount of 786.56 each, for a total amount of $1,573.12, at Lamendola's Supermarket in Gonzales on May 6 and May 9.

Also on May 9, the suspect also reportedly attempted to negotiate a second counterfeit check for $3,5000, but it was declined.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this individual’s identity or whereabouts, they are asked to contact Det. James Poe at (225) 647-9572 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP(7867) for a cash reward.