23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for May 16-20

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of May 16 to May 20.

Ascension Parish:

Jacob Chastant, 42350 Churchpoint Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 45, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and Possession of a Scheule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jared Landry, 8257 Main St. Sorrento, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse by Strangulation and Criminal Trespass. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Maeghen Kling and Craig Stewart. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Assumption Parish:

Jason White, 2506 Gates Cir. Baton Rouge, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Vallery Quiroz, 504 Champion St. Gray, LA, age 44, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $750, but Less than $5,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Edward Duncan, 123 Marshall Ln Napoleonville, LA, age 51, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Joseph Solomon, 281 Hwy 1003 Belle Rose, LA, age 68, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Danielle Alleman, 3161 Hwy 70 Pierre Part, LA, age 46, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.