Kenner man dies in Ascension Parish crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a single-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 431 near Valentine Road in Ascension Parish.

According to a news release, troopers responded to the crash shortly after 1:30 a.m. May 30.

The crash has claimed the life of 32-year-old Michael Charles Wisecarver of Kenner.

The initial investigation led troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Wisecarver was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 southbound on Hwy. 431, approaching a right-hand curve. Wisecarver failed to negotiate the curve and drove off the left side of the roadway. After traveling off the roadway, the truck struck a ditch embankment and overturned.

Troopers said Wisecarver was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample will be conducted for scientific analysis.

In the release, troopers said speed, impairment, distractions, and the lack of seatbelt continue to represent contributing factors in crashes.

"These preventable crashes often have life altering consequences for all parties involved. Please speak to your loved ones about the importance of safe decisions while driving," a spokesperson stated.