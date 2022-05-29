Austin, Tunney King win 2022 Jambalaya World Champion crown

Staff Report

For the first time since 2019, the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival has a new world champion - the father-son duo Austin King and Tunney King.

During the evening of May 29, the team claimed the championship golden paddle from reigning champion Kade Lanoux at the 55th annual festival.

The final round of 12 cooks included: Taner Bourque, Curt Parent, Tyler Bourque, Austin King, Daren Braud, Koby Thacker, Lee Elisar, Mike Gonzales, Brandon Elisar, Woody Woodward, Justin Courville, and Adam Gautreau.

Master of ceremonies Todd Long appeared in frequent social media posts to provide updates on the festival, which included an interview with the winners.