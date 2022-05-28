AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana treasury sends out $4.8 million in unclaimed property checks

Staff Report

Treasury sends $4.8 million in unclaimed property checks

Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced that 27,125 unclaimed property checks totaling $4.8 million were mailed out following a data match to update addresses. Checks were mailed to every parish in the state.

“If you get a check in your mailbox from the Louisiana Department of Treasury within the next week, it is real money you can cash it right away,” stated Schroder.

“And, if you don’t receive a check, you may still be owed unclaimed money,” he added. “We can’t return all money this way, but we can at least give back $4.8 million. Please go to LaCashClaim.org to check your name and file a claim.”

New Louisiana hunting, fishing license fees go into effect June 1

The 2021 regular legislative session created sweeping changes to fishing and hunting licenses and fees.

Though current licenses don’t expire until June 30, new license purchases on June 1 will be subject to the new fee structure. You can find a summary of the changes at wlf.louisiana.gov/page/understanding-our-license-fee-changes.

P.B.S. Pinchback breakfast celebrated

Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus for the second annual Gov. P.B.S. (Pickney Benton Stewart) Pinchback Breakfast honoring former Louisiana State Rep. and State Police Col. Terry Landry.

Gov. Pinchback was the first African American to serve as acting governor of Louisiana and the first to serve in that role in the nation.

The celebration, which began last year to mark the 100th anniversary of his death, was held to honor his life and legacy and award Rep. Landry the P.B.S. Legacy Award.

Rep. Landry is the first African American to serve as head of the Louisiana State Police.