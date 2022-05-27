Gonzales Jambalaya Festival returns 2022 Memorial Day weekend

Staff Report

The 55th Gonzales Jambalaya Festival kicks off this weekend in the Ascension Parish city.

The event returns in 2022 with a weekend packed with festivities.

Some 75 cooks have signed up to vie for the title of world champion jambalaya cook.

Did you know?

Gonzales is known as the "Jambalaya Capital of the World." Back in 1967, Steve Juneau came up with the idea to promote the City of Gonzales.

Juneau, a native of Avoyelles, was impressed with the jambalaya prepared by area cooks.

The idea for the festival was presented to the Gonzales Lions Club and the annual tradition was born.

As the idea spread across Ascension Parish, many non-profit civic groups and fraternal organizations were invited to get involved.