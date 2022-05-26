Suspect arrested, another sought in Prairieville restaurant shooting

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a restaurant on Airline Highway in Prairieville around 9:40 p.m. May 25.

According to a news release, investigators said an employee, identified as James Sims of Baton Rouge, and an acquaintance, 29-year-old Justin Boudreaux of Raceland, had a verbal altercation that led to the exchanging of gunshots outside of the restaurant.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that Boudreaux was transported to the Baton Rouge General Medical Center where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Boudreaux was later released from the hospital and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and disturbing the peace.

Detectives are searching for Sims. Once arrested, he will be charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, disturbing the peace, and seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding Sims’ location is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.