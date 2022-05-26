Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announces scholarship recipients
Staff Report
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the 2021-2022 scholarship recipients.
The scholarships included:
- Milain Li Marcel received the LSA Scholarship for $500. She graduated from Dutchtown High School with a 4.78 GPA and an ACT score of 33. During her time in high school. She participated in powerlifting and track and field. She also served as the president for both the Beta Club and 4H Club. On the side, she works with her dad’s company, Torapath Technologies where she assists with teaching coding for games and other tech apps. She plans to attend LSU where she will major in Biological Engineering.
- Trevion Jacobs received the Dawn Shivers Scholarship for $1500. Trevion graduated from Ascension Catholic High School with a 3.79 GPA. He participated in varsity sports and has received several awards including the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence. In his essay, he shared many challenges he faced during his time in high school, from losing a sibling due to gun violence to his time in sports being cut short due to a severe knee injury to the loss of his grandmother passing away from bone cancer just months after being diagnosed. He attributes his ability to overcome those obstacles to his mother’s unconditional love for him and his sister. He plans to attend Xavier University where he will major in Physics and in Electrical Engineering.
- Andrew Bright received a Sheriff Educational Scholarship for $500. He graduated from Ascension Catholic High School with a 4.09 GPA. he participated in several activities including track, power lifting, the Beta club, and the national honors Society. But he says the biggest lesson he learned did not come from a textbook. In his essay, Andrew highlighted his father who served in the Marines and taught him the importance of patriotism and being of service to others. This included help gut homes after the 2016 flood and organizing a group to clean debris after Hurricane Ida. He also wants to become a volunteer firefighter while in college so that he can continue serving others. He plans to attend LSU where he will major in Engineering.
- William Bellina received a Sheriff Educational Scholarship for $500. He graduated from Ascension Catholic Highschool with a 4.25 GPA and an ACT score of 31. He was extremely active in various school organizations including the Honor’s Society, and Beta Club, serving as president. He also was an outstanding athlete on the school’s cross country and track team receiving several state, regional and district awards. He says one of his biggest interests is law and crime scene investigations. He plans to attend Nicholls State University where he will major in Criminal Justice.
- Emory Templet was unable to attend, but he also received a Sheriff Educational Scholarship for $500. He graduated from Ascension Christian High School with a 4.45 GPA and an ACT score of 30. He plans to attend LSU where he will major in Civil Engineering.