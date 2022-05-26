Ascension Parish deputies recognized for response to fire at Prairieville business

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office recognized Cpl. Matthew Johnson and Dy. First Class Cameron Borne for the service after alerting employees of a fire at a business in Prairieville.

The deputies were patrolling the area of Hwy. 44 in Prairieville around 4 a.m. May 9 when they noticed smoke coming from a business. After responding to the scene, they found flames overtaking the rear portion of the building. They immediately called firefighters for assistance.

The deputies fought the flames with an extinguisher until emergency and fire crews arrived.

APSO received the following message from one of the business owners: “We wanted to express our gratitude for deputies like Matt Johnson and Cameron Borne who are observant and go beyond their call of duty to help their community. We hope that they will receive some recognition so that we may show the community what fine personnel that we have serving our community. Thank you for hiring such fine deputies. We appreciate everything that the department does for Ascension Parish.”