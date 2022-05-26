23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for May 9-13

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of May 9 to May 13.

Ascension Parish:

Dylan Been, Castle, OK, age 29, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

LaRoy Blackmore, 14611 Central Woods Rd. Baton Rouge, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Jamie Cavalier, Donaldsonville, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1 year supervised probation.

Rusty Clifton, 18506 Manchac Point Prairieville, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Felony Theft and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1 year supervised probation.

Bobby Howell, 10260 Matherne Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Sarah Kilgore, 1030 Palmview St. Gonzales, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Theft of a Firearm and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Taylor Latil, 37429 Southwood Village Ave Prairieville, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Joshua McQuiston, 42035 Ficklin Wells Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Possession or introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Derwin Oubre, 18243 Manchac Place Prairieville, LA, age 62, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 1 year in the parish prison with credit for time served.

Haven Thompson, 13063 KC Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 19, pled guilty to Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 year supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Dexter Powe, 908 Nolan St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 46, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Morgan Gaudin, 22112 Chinquipin St. Maurepas, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

Darien Bennett, 12475 Deck Blvd. Geismar, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Simple Burglary, 2nd Degree Battery, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Humberto Gonzales, 14515 Lake Meadow Dr. Prairieville, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Jarred Bardsley, 8928 Cedar Springs Denham Springs, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Matthew Bazile, Baton Rouge, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Jalen Cayette, 115 Burns Dr. Donaldsonville, LA, age 21, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1 year supervised probation.

Michael McCormick, 13871 N Amiss Rd. Baton Rouge, LA, age 53, pled guilty to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Ollie Stingly, 38108 Pauline St. Prairieville, LA, age 44, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Leila Braswell and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

Kamie Dupre, 32 W 59th Cutoff, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000 and Monetary Instrument Abuse. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Brian Bell, 227 Avondale Garden Rd. Westwego, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Darrell Dunn, 3099 Stewart Lane Donaldsonville, LA, age 45, pled guilty to Simple Arson and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

Torrance Mosley, 209 W Bordelon St. Gonzales, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Hal Combre Jr.. 2318 N Exchange Alley, Lutcher, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.