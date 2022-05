Staff Report

Gonzales Police reportedly are investigating gunfire on Interstate 10 from late May 24.

According to Baton Rouge television stations WBRZ and WAFB, Gonzales officers found shell casings on Interstate 10 between Hwy. 44 and Hwy. 30 around 10:30 p.m.

Police told the outlets they do not believe anyone was struck by the shots.

No further information was provided on the investigation.