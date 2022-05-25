$25 million Ochsner Health Center opens in Gonzales June 14

Staff Report

In its ongoing commitment to serve all patients in the Capital region, Ochsner Baton Rouge will open its fourth facility in Ascension Parish at 2400 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales.

The $25 million center is located near the Hwy. 44 and Hwy. 30 intersection. It will offer both primary and specialty care.

The two-story building comprises a total of 51,600 square feet of space. The first floor includes 18 exam rooms, a laboratory and a full radiology suite with MRI and mammography. The second floor is built for future growth. The large property has access from both Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, and it has ample space for additional future construction.

OHC-Gonzales also complements Ochsner’s three other Ascension Parish facilities – Ochsner Health Center – Prairieville, Ochsner Urgent Care – Lagniappe Center and Ochsner Therapy & Wellness – Gonzales.

Combined, these locations provide an extensive array of healthcare services for Ascension Parish patients:

Audiology

Cardiology

Dermatology

Diabetes Education

Ear, Nose & Throat

Gastroenterology

General Surgery

Hematology/Oncology

OB/GYN

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics/Sports Medicine

Pain Management

Primary Care

Podiatry

Pulmonary

Rheumatology

Therapy

Urology

Grace Hebert Curtis Architects and The Lemoine Company are the OHC-Gonzales design team and general contractor, respectively.

“OHC-Gonzales demonstrates Ochsner’s commitment to providing access for patients in Ascension Parish and throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “Gonzales is a major population center with a growing need for the primary and specialty care we offer.”

Ochsner operates 13 health centers across Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, and Tangipahoa parishes.

More than 2,300 employees, including 250 physicians and advanced practice providers work in the greater Baton Rouge area.

For appointments across the Baton Rouge region, call 225-761-5200 or visit Ochsner.org/info. In-person appointments and video visits are available online and through the MyOchsner patient portal.