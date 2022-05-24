Suspect, 16, arrested in Baton Rouge after chase initiated in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish after leading police on an Interstate 10 pursuit that started in Ascension Parish May 24.

Louisiana State Police reported receiving a call around 4:30 p.m. about a Jeep Liberty allegedly taken in a carjacking.

The vehicle was reportedly at the scene of a homicide in Orleans Parish. The juvenile suspect was identified a person of interest in the case.

During the chase, the suspect reportedly caused four separate crashes on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge.

The pursuit ended when the Jeep crashed into an LSP vehicle near the interstate on-ramp.