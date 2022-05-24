Ascension Parish deputies conducting sobriety checkpoint June 4

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted the night of June 4.

Deputies will be checking motorists for impaired driving and any other violations. This checkpoint is funded by The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

The checkpoint is aimed at targeting impaired drivers and help keep motorists safe. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving is a deadly epidemic that takes the lives of more than 10,000 people each year, on average.

"You should never drive if you had anything to drink containing alcohol. Remember that driving under the influence of illegal narcotics can also lead to a DWI arrest. In fact, some legal medications can impair your ability to drive. Always read warning labels and instructions on prescriptions and over-the-counter medications," a spokesperson stated.