Gonzales man arrested on failure to appear warrant after aggravated flight charge

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Gonzales man May 23 on a failure to appear charge connected to a May 2021 aggravated flight.

According to a news release, deputies booked 21-year-old Darian Latroy Williams.

Last year, he was charged with offenses including aggravated flight after reportedly engaging deputies in a pursuit after they attempted to stop him for a minor traffic violation.

According to the release, he was ordered to appear in court Feb. 23. When he did not appear, a warrant was issued.

At the time of the release, Williams remained incarcerated pending bail proceedings.