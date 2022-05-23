Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters respond to three structure fires

Staff Report

Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters battled three structure fires within a 12-hour period over the weekend.

Chief James LeBlanc thanked the volunteer firefighters of Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, Geismar, 7th District, 5th Ward, and Sorrento.

All six volunteer fire departments responded to the three structure fires.

LeBlanc said the fires were under investigation, but it is believed weather played a role in all three.