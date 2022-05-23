Ascension Parish government recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council and Parish President Clint Cointment recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month during the recent meeting held in Gonzales.

The president encouraged citizens to reach out to the Ascension Counseling Center if help is needed with mental health.

"Mental health conditions are real. Life can be challenging, but every day shouldn’t feel hard or out of your control. If it does, there are resources available to help," a parish government social media post stated.

For more information, see the parish's website at ascensionparish.net.

The counseling center can be reached at (225) 450-1016.