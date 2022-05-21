Police: Three shot, one killed in Gonzales Waffle House shooting

Staff Report

Gonzales Police reported three people were injured, one fatally, in a shooting at the Waffle House on Hwy. 30 near the Interstate 10 exit.

The shooting reportedly happened early in the early morning hours of May 21 in the Ascension Parish restaurant's parking lot.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson told Baton Rouge television station WAFB the shooter had not been apprehended as of 11 a.m.

According to a Gonzales Police news release, officers received a call in reference to a shooting about 12:30 a.m.

Officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. One was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Ascension hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

Police identified him as 18-year-old Willie Bridges of Metairie.

A juvenile was transported to a Baton Rouge area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Another juvenile from LaPlace was taken to OLOL Ascension, which is nearby on Hwy. 30 in Gonzales, in a personal vehicle. The juvenile was later moved to a Baton Rouge area hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Det. Rodi at 225-647-9583 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

This is a developing story.