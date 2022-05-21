Donaldsonville shooting suspect arrested in Gonzales subdivision after pursuit, man-hunt

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a man suspected in a Donaldsonville shooting after locating him in a Gonzales subdivision off Hwy. 30.

According to a news release, 37-year-old Toran Munson of Donaldsonville was sought in connection with a shooting from May 10 near Oak Street and West Sixth Street in Donaldsonville.

Deputies received information around 3 p.m. May 21 that the suspect's vehicle was identified near Hwy. 941.

He reportedly led deputies on a pursuit for several miles to the South Southwood subdivision off Hwy. 30 in Gonzales where he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

With assistance from the Gonzales Police Department and the Baton Rouge Police Department, Ascension Parish deputies secured a perimeter around the subdivision, according to the release.

Following a brief man-hunt, SWAT members located the suspect in the backyard of a residence.

Deputies reported charges as attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated damage of property. Further charges are pending.