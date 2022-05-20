Ascension Parish employee arrested in federal drug investigation

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish public works employee was arrested in connection with a federal drug investigation May 19.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Kelly Jones of Gonzales was charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Deputies reported the arrest was part of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigation.

Jones was reportedly located at the parish's public works building in Gonzales and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.