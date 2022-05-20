Ascension Parish Council holds off on renaming Prairieville area roads

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council deferred changing names of Hwy. 929 and Hwy. 930 in the Prairieville area during the May 19 meeting in Gonzales.

The concern arose from roads having inconsistent names. One side has state highway names, while the other has names like Causey, Daigle, or Braud. The roads are located near Airline Highway in the fast-growing northern end of Ascension Parish.

Citizens voiced concerns at both the meeting and online in local Facebook groups about the headaches and costs expected from changing their addresses.

One resident of the area brought up the task of changing everything from licenses to accounts.

The council decided to send the issue back to the transportation committee.

Members discussed meeting with residents in the area and posting signs to inform them of the intentions.