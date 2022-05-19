'Yak Pak' breaks ground on kayak launch in Gonzales

Staff Report

The Leadership Ascension team known as the "Yak Pak" held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the ADA-accessible kayak launch in the City of Gonzales.

The launch is located in Jambalaya Park, next to the dog park. The plans also include beautification of the green space to the docking area by providing new landscaping, benches, and amenities.

Participants included: Taylor Stringfield - Glencoe Aviation, Maci Gauthier - Gauthier Amedee Law Firm, Irene Carney - Methanex, Thomika Segar - Our Lady of the Lake, Vanissa Murphy – Quality Engineering, Tyler Olinde – Quality Engineering, John DeArmond, Louis Saab – CSRS, LLC, and Aarika Dorsey – River Parish Community College, Darryl Crawford, Gonzales Councilman Tim Riley, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Councilman Johnny Berthelot, Tommy Martinez - Sen. Kennedy's office, Jeanne St. Germain, Scot Byrd, and Louis Saab.

"Thanks to these outstanding community leaders for making this great contribution to the recreational opportunities available to our community! Kayaking, fishing, paddle boarding will all be greatly enhance by this project!" a city spokesperson stated.