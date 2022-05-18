Judge finds both Ascension Parish Council's Corey Orgeron, former client guilty of battery

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Court Judge Erin Wiley Lanoux found Ascension Parish Council member Corey Orgeron and a former law firm client guilty of misdemeanor simple battery in an October physical altercation at the councilman's law office in Prairieville.

In court in Gonzales May 18, both Orgeron and Roydall Lumar received suspended 60-day jail sentences, 90-day probation periods, and a requirement to take anger-management classes. Both were ordered to pay $100 fines and court costs. Additionally, they were ordered to stay away from each other.

The Oct. 15 altercation happened before the Oct. 18 East Ascension Drainage Board meeting, where the board went to recess after both members and some in the public began shouting.

During the Oct. 21 meeting, council members agreed to censure Orgeron for his actions during the previous board meeting.

The censure, which passed without opposition from the ten members in attendance, served as a formal, public expression of disapproval from the council. Orgeron was not in attendance at the time.

Orgeron represents the District 4 area on the parish council, which is in the Prairieville area. He is currently serving his first term.