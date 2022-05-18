DeFrances Academy of Dance set to expand with Prairieville facility

Special to The Weekly Citizen

DeFrances Academy of Dance is under contract to purchase a 6,000-square-foot building on Airline Highway in Prairieville from Jete’s Dance Company.

DeFrances Academy of Dance was founded by Cathy DeFrances in 1971. Her daughters Gwyn DeFrances and Angie DeFrances Snow have carried on the tradition, now training third and fourth generation DeFrances Dancers in the Greater Baton Rouge Area.

With locations in Baton Rouge and Prairieville, DeFrances Academy of Dance welcomes students from age 2 through the pre-professional, offering recreational classes for creative movement, ballet, contemporary, lyrical, jazz, hip hop, pointe and tap. Competitive dancers looking to excel are invited to audition for Dance Force.

“Our facilities have served us well over the years, but just like dance training, there is always room for improvement,” said Angie DeFrances Snow. “The opportunity to expand and serve the Ascension dance community in a more effective manner was impossible to pass up.”

The Prairieville facility will feature three ballrooms with Marley flooring, comfortable lobby space and a covered carpool drop-off location.

DeFrances Academy of Dance is registering classes for the summer and fall. For more information, visit www.defrancesdance.com or call (225) 673-6195.