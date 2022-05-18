Ascension Parish Schools holds groundbreaking ceremony for Prairieville High School

Staff Report

Officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking May 18 for Prairieville High School, which is set to become Ascension Parish's fifth public high school.

The new campus along Hwy. 929 at Parker Road is being built as part of the $140 million construction bond passed by parish voters in 2020.

Due to rising construction costs, school leaders had to scale back plans for the campus and delay the project, which will cost an estimated $99 million.

The campus is expected to accommodate some 1,900 students, drawing from feeder schools in the fast-growing northern area of the parish.

The school's chosen colors will be navy and green, and the mascot will be the Hurricanes.

Current Ascension Parish public high schools include Donaldsonville, Dutchtown, East Ascension, and St. Amant. Private high schools include Ascension Catholic in Donaldsonville and Ascension Christian in Gonzales.