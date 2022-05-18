Ascension Parish detectives searching for Donaldsonville man suspected in shooting

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting May 10 after 8 p.m. near Oak Street and West Sixth Street in Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, deputies found a male sitting inside a truck that had been struck by multiple gunshots.

The male told deputies he was outside the truck during the shooting and was not hit by gunfire.

Through investigation, deputies identified 37-year-old Toran Munson of Donaldsonville as a suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued. Upon his arrest, Munson will be charged attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and aggravated damage of property.

Anyone with information that may help locate Munson is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.