AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana teenagers escape juvenile detention center, found in Texas

Staff Report

Louisiana teenagers escape juvenile detention center

Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, allegedly with the assistance of a center employee, were taken into custody in Texas.

The trio and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested in Houston.

According to the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office, surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. They were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.

Drugs found in Interstate 20 traffic stop

Louisiana State Police Troop F reported a large amount of crystal meth and cash were recovered during a traffic stop in Richland Parish.

Troopers stopped a Kia Sportage while it was traveling east on Interstate 20. They reportedly became suspicious of criminal activity.

Troopers seized about 30 kilograms of crystal meth and $6,000 in cash.

Judge: Deputies falsely arrested man

A federal judge ruled a federal agent was illegally arrested in 2019 after criticizing a sheriff's office's investigation of a shooting death, according to an Associated Press report.

Jerry Rogers Jr. filed a civil rights lawsuit in 2020, claiming false arrest and imprisonment by employees of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the article stated.

The judge ruled in favor of Rogers on two main claims in the suit, stating two sheriff's office officials are liable for damages.