Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales announces new infusion services

Staff Report

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales announced it is the first to offer infusion services for Ascension Parish residents.

According to a news release, patients in the Gonzales area now have convenient access to infusion services at the center, which is located at 1104 Hwy. 30 W.

Infusion therapy is a key component of many cancer treatment plans. It typically involves the administration of medication through a needle or catheter. Until now, Ascension Parish residents in need of infusion were often referred to facilities in Baton Rouge or New Orleans.

Patients requiring infusion services can now contact their Mary Bird Perkins physician to discuss receiving care at the Gonzales location. The clinic will house special recliners for patients to comfortably receive treatment, warm blankets, snacks, and a private treatment room for those who may need a quiet environment or specialized care. In addition, each patient receives one-on-one counseling on their specific cancer therapy regimen, instructions on managing side effects and education.

“The Gonzales facility has always offered the community access to quality cancer care close to home,” stated Ryan Houston, program manager for Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales. “It allows those receiving cancer treatment to be closer to their support systems and make their journey easier. With the addition of infusion services, we continue to expand treatment options and strengthen our commitment to providing quality cancer care in the community.”

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center opened its Gonzales location 15 years ago, offering radiation oncology services. Over the years, thanks to major support from the Gonzales Area Foundation and community stakeholders from across Ascension Parish, Mary Bird Perkins has served thousands of residents – ensuring that patients have access to high-quality treatment and technology – without having to leave their community.

“Since 2009, Mary Bird Perkins has enjoyed a special partnership with the Gonzales community,” statedTodd Stevens, president and chief executive officer, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “We are careful and very deliberate when determining where to expand our services, which is based on the need for services and only after receiving an invitation from stakeholders within the community. The Gonzales Cancer Center is a shining example of what can be accomplished when we all work together toward a common goal. As Gonzales celebrates 100 years, I am incredibly proud of the role Mary Bird Perkins has played and will continue to play in the health and well-being of the community. Together, we are triumphing over cancer.”

The addition of infusion services will complement other services offered in Gonzales including radiation therapy, diagnostic screening, early detection screenings, education, financial counseling, nutrition counseling, social and survivorship services. Many of these support services are offered through generous grants received from the Gonzales Area Foundation.

“The outpouring of generosity and compassion from the people of Gonzales never ceases to amaze me,” stated DeEtte DeArmond, founder, Gonzales Area Foundation. “We are proud to contribute to the work of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Our Gonzales-area residents and businesses are working together to ensure residents across our community have access to high-quality cancer care and support services. Our work, together with Mary Bird Perkins, is saving lives!”

For more information on the Gonzales Area Foundation and the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, see gonzalesareafoundation.org and marybird.org/gonzales.