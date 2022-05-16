Greater Baton Rouge State Fair moving to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales

Staff Report

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair's Board of Directors held a news conference May 16 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales to announce the event will be held at the Ascension Parish site.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said he was excited and looking forward to the partnership with the fair.

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux also expressed excitement about the positive news for the city. He welcomed everyone throughout the state to visit Gonzales.

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair began in 1965 when two existing Baton Rouge Jaycee projects, a trade show and a carnival, were combined.

It will host the 55th event in its 57-year history.

The fair foundation returns the proceeds from the fair back to the community in the form of grants, scholarships, and sponsorships. More than $4.2 million has been donated.