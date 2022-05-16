Ascension Parish Schools to break ground on new Prairieville High School

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m., May 18 for the new Prairieville High School.

According to a news release, the new school will add a fifth feeder system to the growing Ascension Public Schools district. It is being built as part of the $140 million construction bond passed by voters in 2020.

The school's campus is located at Hwy. 929 at Parker Road in Prairieville.

Local elected officials are expected to attend. Due to parking capacity, this event is not open to the public.