Ascension Parish deputy assists in rescuing child from hot vehicle

After receiving a Beyond the Badge award, an Ascension Parish deputy was recognized once again for assisting in the rescue of a child locked in a hot vehicle.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared a social media post showing Deputy First Class D'wanya Black and the young boy following the incident

Black assisted the child's parents with the rescue before he became overheated. He also remained on the scene to make sure all was well.

Black recently received the Beyond the Badge award after assisting a stranded 19-year-old with renting a room for two nights, giving her time to make arrangements to get back home to California.