Should Ascension Parish officials have term limits? Committee passes issue to full council

The Ascension Parish Strategic Planning Commission passed a proposal to the full council which would set term limits for elected officials if approved by voters.

Committee members Joel Robert, Michael Mason, and Corey Orgeron discussed the matter during the May 10 committee meeting in Gonzales.

Robert, the committee chair, previously proposed term limits and fines for censure in early March but was unable to get a quorum.

"I'll be honest. I'm on the record in believing that we have term limits, and that is on election day. I personally have always felt that way," Orgeron said.

He added that the idea would be a good discussion for the full 11-member council.

Orgeron went on to say the council members could negotiate the number of terms and how the limits would be put into place.

The trio agreed unanimously to pass it on to the council.

The committee also discussed the possibility of levying a fine for censured members.

Orgeron suggested tabling the discussion until a legal opinion could be received from the Attorney General's office. The motion passed without opposition.