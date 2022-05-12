Baton Rouge Police arrest three suspects in death of Gonzales teenager

Staff Report

Baton Rouge Police detectives charged three suspects with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Gonzales teenager in the Tigerland area.

The shooting happened on Bob Pettit Blvd. near a popular bar area south of the LSU campus.

According to a news release, investigators believe 23-year-old Denzel Louis, 25-year-old Johnathan Smith, and 19-year-old Rickey McClain were connected in the May 3 death of 16-year-old Carltez Tucker of Gonzales.

Police said a 24-year-old female was also injured by apparent gunshots and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators reportedly believe the incident stemmed from a stolen firearm.

According to the release, an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a major role in the arrests.

The three suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.