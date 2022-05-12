AROUND THE STATE: Baton Rouge bridge photo showing ATVs, dirtbikes goes viral

Staff Report

Photos showing ATVs and dirtbikes crossing the Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge have been circulating throughout social media.

According to a report from Baton Rouge television station WAFB, the person who took the photos did not want to be identified.

A member of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office advised ATV and dirtbike riders to use designated off-road areas and to stay off of levees.

Office of Motor Vehicles employee arrested for malfeasance

Troopers from Louisiana State Police arrested 28-year-old Reggie James Jr. of Baton Rouge for malfeasance in office and other charges related to the fraudulent issuance of commercial driver licenses and permits.

According to a news release, James allegedly issued six permits/licenses to individuals who had not taken or passed tests.

Police said James was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Former bank teller pleads guilty to bank fraud

A former bank teller pled guilty in a federal case involving the theft of nearly $350,000 from an elderly customer.

Karen Farrell Tigler, 35, of Harvey pled guilty to bank fraud and making and subscribing false tax returns.

According to court documents, Tigler was employed as a multi-service banker from 2013 to 2016. She reportedly used her position with the bank to embezzle the funds by using 100 counter checks.