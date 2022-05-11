Gonzales suspect arrested on financial crime charges, Assumption Parish sheriff reports

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies booked a Gonzales man suspected of numerous financial crimes following a Gonzales Police arrest.

According to a news release, police arrested 38-year-old Donovan Paul Mabile on May 10.

Assumption Parish deputies responded to a Feb. 22 complaint at a local business where an individual cashed a fraudulent check for nearly $2,000.

After an investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Mabile was booked on charges of felony identity theft, felony theft, bank fraud, forgery, felony access device fraud, monetary instrument abuse, and failure to appear - unlawful to possess Schedule I drug without a prescription.

At the time of the release, he remained incarcerated in lieu of $70,000.