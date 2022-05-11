Gonzales Police searching for trio suspected of stealing $2,000 in merchandise from Walmart

Staff Report

Gonzales Police released surveillance photos of three individuals suspected of conspiring to steal nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Gonzales Walmart.

According to police, the theft happened between 10:30 and 11 a.m. April 19 at the store located at 308 N. Airline Hwy.

Police said a white 2015 Dodge Dart with a Texas license plate was used. Only two of the three suspects are depicted.

Anyone with information can contact Det. James Poe at (225) 647-9572.