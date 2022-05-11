Ascension Parish to hold household hazardous materials collection day

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government will be accepting household hazardous waste at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on May 14, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event is free for Ascension Parish residents. The center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales.

“We are excited to be hosting this event after the fall planned event was cancelled due to Hurricane Ida," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said. "We hope all of our residents will come out and take advantage of this free service.”

Accepted are items such as tires, appliances, electronics, batteries, and paint. Not accepted are things such as explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum, and plastic.

A more complete list can be seen on the attached flier, which also is published on the Parish website and Facebook page.

This event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper ID which includes residential street address. For more information call the Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200.