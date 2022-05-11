Ascension Parish deputies participate in National Police Week ceremony

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were invited to the state capital in Baton Rouge for National Police Week.

The opening ceremony recognized the family of Louisiana State Police Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was killed in Prairieville in the line of duty last October.

Major Darryl Smith opened the ceremony with a prayer and First Lt. Mike Brooks sang the national anthem.

National Police Week runs from May 11 to May 17. Law enforcement officers and supporters from across the country and around the world gather to pay tribute to fallen heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty.

VFW awards honor APSO deputies

Sgt. Misty Turner and Sgt. Brock Carpenter were recognized for their work in law enforcement during the VFW awards ceremony.

Turner plays a big role in the community outreach division where she helps manage several of our programs including Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT), Junior Deputies, the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, Christmas Crusade, and much more.

Carpenter received the Life Saving Award. He responded to a call regarding a submerged vehicle. After calling for emergency crews, he immediately jumped into action and entered the water. Carpenter managed to break one of the windows and pull the family to safety before the vehicle became fully submerged.