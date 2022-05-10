Tuition-free spots available in Ascension Parish early learning centers

Staff Report

Tuition-free publicly funded seats in privately-owned early-learning centers are now available for children ages birth to three in Ascension Parish.

This is made possible through a $1.8 million grant by the Louisiana Department of Education, according to a news release from Ascension Parish Schools.

In order to qualify, the following criteria must be met:

A child or children will not reach their fourth birthday by Sept. 30, 2022, and

Family income falls at or below 85 percent of the State Median Income Level, ($3,939 per month for a family of two, $4,866 per month for a family of three, $5,793 per month for a family of four, $6,720 for a family of five), and

Adult household members are all currently employed or in training at least 20 hours per week, are currently enrolled in school for at least 12 credit hours, or are actively seeking employment.

Additionally, children in foster care or from families experiencing verified homelessness are eligible.

These tuition-free seats are available at the following sites:

Apple Tree Daycare, 4133 LA-933, Prairieville, LA 70769

Kinder Garden, 41079 LA-42, Prarieville, LA 70769

LaPetite Learning Academy, 44077 Stringer Bridge Rd., St. Amant, LA 70774

Little Doves Daycare, 14130 LA-44, Gonzales, LA 70737

Safe Harbor Learning Center, 44055 Stringer Bridge Rd., St. Amant, LA 70774

The Learning Key Academy, 17273 LA-44, Prairieville, LA 70769

To apply for these, as well as other publicly funded early childhood programs, visit, www.AscensionEarlyChildhood.org.

These seats are limited in number and dependent upon site availability. Families must complete the online application in full and submit all required documentation in order to be considered for these seats. Enrollment may begin as soon as July 1st pending application approval and site availability.