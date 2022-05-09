How to watch Ascension Parish graduation ceremonies online

Staff Report

Graduation ceremonies will be held this week for Ascension Parish's public schools.

Each event celebrating the Class of 2022 will be livestreamed by Ascension Parish Schools with partner REV (formerly EATEL).

Donaldsonville will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at www.youtube.com/c/AscensionPublicSchools.

The REV YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/c/eatel01, will live stream the following ceremonies: East Ascension at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11; Dutchtown at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 12; and St. Amant at 7 p.m., May 13.

New district app available

Ascension Public Schools also announced its new district app designed primarily for parents/guardians to have quick access to important events and information about our schools and district.

The app is available now to download in the app store. Visit https://youtu.be/bNGXP3EyxnQ to watch a demonstration.

Once you have had a chance to download and use the app, you can share feedback via this online survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7FJQ5K5.