District Attorney narcotics diversion program graduates 11 defendants

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney narcotics diversion program announced 11 adult defendants have graduated from May 2-5.

The office implemented the program in 2019 to "target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction," according to a news release.

The program is funded by the Parish of Ascension and led by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Judge Tess Stromberg presides over the cases.

During the course of the program, offenders are required to maintain sobriety, steady employment, and follow rigorous guidelines implemented on a case-by-case basis to provide the needs of each offender.